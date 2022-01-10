CNBC Pro

From EVs to the metaverse, ETF managers name their hottest stock calls for 2022

Yasmin Rufo
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:39
CNBC ProDell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Meta are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 10
Alison Conklin5 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Bank of America's favorite chip stocks for 2022
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProNasdaq's chart sends a warning signal, but analysts see opportunity in the breakdown
Hannah Miao
Read More