CNBC Pro

HSBC downgrades Nike, says China's revenue decline was a 'shocker'

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names Tesla a top stock pick for 2022, hikes price target
Hannah Miao24 min ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say these stocks have 'big upside' in 2022
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Lyft, Uber, Delta Air Lines, Nvidia & more
Michael Bloom
Read More