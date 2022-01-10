Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Monday — Rate hikes, old tech and Take-Two
What I am looking at, January 10, 2022:
- Rate hike game.., who can be the over?... it looks like Goldman Sachs might be...with prediction for four 2022 hikes today... this is a game that makes it difficult to figure out what to pay for stocks, but suffice it to say every time we get a higher count, we are going to get more bank stock increases.
- How bad is whatever is ailing PayPal (PYPL)?... this time they float that they might be doing a stablecoin: the story says they are thinking about planning one.... with crypto going down and nothing else new you get a stock that will keep going lower...
- Are the casinos the worst group in the world?... today Bank of America downgrades Las Vegas Sands (LVS) from hold to sell...
- United Rentals (URI)... Deutsche Bank recommends short term buy...says difficult to find any stocks with upside after they report...
- Deutsche Bank says take advantage of Vertiv (VRT) weakness which is a database play...names it short term buy idea... calls it a headscratcher but the database stocks have been very weak... too many of them?
- Truist lowers Twitter (TWTR) number in wake of sale of Mopub... I think there is still a chance to save Twitter...they must recognize that bloodsport is Twitter and Twitter+ is subscription free of smut...
- Dell (DELL) upgraded hold to buy ahead of analyst meeting at Bernstein... we like old tech: Cisco (CSCO), Oracle (ORCL) and Dell — has big balance sheet; demand...
- Citi cuts PT on Alibaba (BABA) $234 to o $216... cites macro concerns, further soft consumption demand...
- Good test of high multiple tech... UBS cuts Zscaler (ZS) price target, BUT goes from hold to buy ($380 down to 350)... cites sustainable thirty percent growth for cloud based platform mobile security... too many of these, too...
- Piper goes buy to hold on Airbnb (ABNB)... expectations too high?... PT $215 down to $165…this is the kind of story we have seen ever since the initial upgrades at the beginning of the year...
- Piper thinks Biomarin (BMRN) gets nod on its Hemophilia drug...
- Novartis (NVS)... Citi resumes with a buy—maybe short-term activist sentiment?...
- William Blair starts Cvent (CVT) with a buy... still one more software as a service.... Had been for inperson...
- Barclays takes American Express (AXP) price target from $171 to $182…AXP—strong econ and housing market...
- Take-Two (TTWO) buys Zynga (ZNGA) for $9.86...had been $6...says combined company to deliver 14% compound annual growth....Farmville, Harry Potter puzzle game, Game of Thrones slots casino... did CEO Strauss Zelnick pay too much?... has work remote hurt these guys?
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, WYNN, PYPL.)