CNBC Pro

Jefferies says it’s time to buy these Indian pharmaceutical stocks, sees 20% upside for one

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Airbnb on prediction travel will return to pre-pandemic pattern
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, SolarEdge, Apple, Exxon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades ViacomCBS and names it a top media stock pick for 2022
Hannah Miao
Read More