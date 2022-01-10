CNBC Pro

JPMorgan's top strategist Kolanovic says buy the dip, markets can handle higher yields

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProEvercore's Emanuel sees the S&P 500 reaching 5,100 in 2022, says investors should favor value stocks
Patti Domm13 min ago
CNBC ProARK Innovation fund drops another 4% as Cathie Wood calls markets 'irrational'
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse names its top clean energy stocks — and says one could rally more than 150%
Zavier Ong
Read More