Petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has 3 million signatures. 'Americans need some certainty,' says restaurateur who started it

A worker installs U.S. flags as part of a Covid-19 memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan.18, 2021.

When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Stephanie Bonin and her husband, Keith Arnold, co-owners of a Denver restaurant, worried they would face financial disaster.

The pandemic prompted them to close Duo Restaurant, which serves farm-to-table contemporary American cuisine.

There was no playbook as to what would happen next, as federal and state aid addressing the crisis had not yet been implemented.

They temporarily laid off all but three of their 15 employees.

At the time, Bonin knew she and her husband would not get unemployment insurance. While their staff would receive benefits, it would not match their weekly pay checks and tips.

"Their livelihood was on our shoulders," Bonin said. "That was what was keeping us up at night.

"How are we going to make sure that they can work?"

Bonin started a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 per month in aid to every American during the pandemic.

Today, that online call to action is still drawing support, having just crossed 3 million signatures.

The milestone comes as a Covid-19 resurgence due to the omicron variant is forcing some small businesses to close and schools to question whether children should attend classes in person. Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing what aid may be implemented — particularly for businesses like restaurants.