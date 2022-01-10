Shares of Chinese developer Shimao jump on report that it's selling all of its real estate projects

Pedestrians near the Riviera Garden residential property, developed by Shimao Group Holdings Ltd., in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Shares of Shimao spiked nearly 7% on Monday after Chinese business publication Caixin reported the embattled developer is selling all of its real estate projects, both residential and commercial.

As debt worries within China's real estate sector mount, developers such as Evergrande have been attempting to sell off their assets in recent months to ease the cash crunch.

Shimao would be the latest to follow suit. The stock has since pared its gains but was still trading more than 2% higher.

The rally marked a turnaround from Friday's session when it plunged nearly 17% after Reuters reported it failed to make full repayment on a trust loan.

In a Monday note, ratings giant S&P Global said that default risks in China's real estate sector will likely escalate in the first quarter of this year, especially if policy doesn't "meaningfully ease."

"A considerable number of Chinese developers are still facing downward pressure and grappling with tight liquidity," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Ricky Tsang.

The agency said supervision of presales funds remains "very tight." This means that developers have to retain a large proportion of its cash from property pre-sales, limiting funds that can be used to repay debt maturities.