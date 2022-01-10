Take-Two Interactive to buy FarmVille creator Zynga for $12.7 billion

Key Points
- Take-Two said it will acquire Zynga for $9.86 a share, a 64% premium to Zynga's closing price Friday.
- Shares of Zynga skyrocketed 49% in U.S. pre-market trading.
- It marks the latest blockbuster acquisition in a string of major deals in the video game industry.
Signage on Zynga headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Zynga Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on August 5.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Take-Two Interactive is buying mobile gaming company Zynga for $12.7 billion, marking the latest blockbuster acquisition in a string of major deals in the video game industry.
The company announced Monday that it would acquire all outstanding shares of Zynga at $9.86 a share, a 64% premium to Zynga's closing price Friday. Shares of Zynga skyrocketed 49% in U.S. pre-market trade.
"This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a press release.
