Japan's markets set to trade lower; Australian shares fall nearly 0.3%

SINGAPORE — Futures pointed to a lower open Tuesday in the Asia-Pacific as investors remain concerned about inflation as well as likely policy tightening from central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Japanese markets are set to reopen after being closed for a public holiday on Monday. Nikkei futures pointed to opening losses for the benchmark index.

In Australia, shares declined as the ASX 200 fell 0.28%. The heavily weighted financials subindex was down 0.74% as the country's major banking names sold off. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares were down 1.08% and ANZ declined 0.78%.

Tuesday's session in Asia followed overnight declines in the U.S. where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell. But, the Nasdaq finished fractionally higher in regular trading.