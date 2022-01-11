CDC director says Covid cases on cruise ships surged 30-fold in last two weeks

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022.

Cruise ships have seen a 30-fold increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks due to the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing Tuesday.

The stark increase in cases comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against cruise ship travel, regardless of passengers' vaccination status.

In the first two weeks of December, 162 cases were reported aboard vessels. But as cases continued to mount across the globe, cruise lines disclosed more outbreaks. Ships operating in U.S. waters reported about 5,000 Covid cases to the CDC from Dec. 15 through Dec. 29.