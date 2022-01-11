FAA briefly grounded planes in Western U.S. as 'precaution' around time North Korea tested missile

A United Airlines Holdings Inc. Boeing 777-200 aircraft on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it briefly paused departures at some West Coast airports Monday evening, a precaution that occurred near the same time as a North Korean ballistic missile launch.

It's unclear if the two events were connected.

The FAA said on Tuesday it "regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events."

A U.S. official told Reuters the FAA paused operations for less than 15 minutes "due to initial reports of events in the Indo-Pacific region," without directly tying it to the missile launch.

In a statement Monday evening, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command, the geographic combatant command responsible for the region, confirmed North Korea's ballistic missile launch.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the command wrote, referencing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.