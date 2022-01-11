Fauci says Sen. Rand Paul's false accusations 'kindles the crazies' and has incited death threats

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shows a screen grab of a campaign website while answering questions from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Republican Sen. Rand Paul during a Congressional hearing Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of spreading bad information and inciting death threats against him over Fauci's work on the pandemic.

In a heated question-and-response session before the Senate health committee, Fauci said Paul's false accusations blaming the White House chief medical advisor for millions of deaths have led to a constant stream of harassment.

"What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls, because people are lying about me," Fauci told the panel.

Fauci, holding some literature published by Paul's office calling for the scientist's firing, said a California man was arrested in Iowa on Dec. 21 driving from Sacramento to Washington with the intent of killing several government officials, including Fauci.

"The police asked him where he was going and he was going to Washington DC to kill Dr. Fauci," he said. "They found in his car, an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition because he thinks that maybe I'm killing people."

It's the latest in a longstanding feud between the two government officials. The pair have sparred over the country's pandemic response since at least September 2020, when Fauci called out Paul for misconstruing the truth.