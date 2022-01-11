Goldman predicts the euro area will outgrow the U.S. economy over the next two years

The euro zone will grow at a faster clip than the U.S. economy in the next two years, analysts at Goldman Sachs have predicted, primarily due to a difference in government policy.

The investment bank expects the 19-member euro region to grow at a pace of 4.4% this year, compared to a rate of 3.5% for the United States. Looking at 2023, Goldman foresees the euro zone growing by 2.5% and the U.S. by 2.2%.

Sven Jari Stehn, Goldman's chief European economist, said that while in the near term the picture in Europe is "challenging," the region still "has more room to grow."

Speaking to CNBC Tuesday, he said that there are two main factors supporting European growth.

"The hit is more manageable than last year," he said, regarding the impact of recent Covid-19 restrictions on the euro zone economy.

Thus far, European countries have not embarked on widespread lockdown rules despite the new omicron variant discovered in late 2021. This has prevented any deeper economic shocks in the first few weeks of 2022.

In addition, European fiscal policy is likely to remain accommodative this year, in contrast to what some economists predict for the United States, Stehn said.

He added that the euro zone "stands out" in this area.