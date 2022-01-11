Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Tuesday, including big calls on Apple and IBM
(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at January 11, 2022:
- Was bounceback, best in two years, for real or not for real?... finally oversold in S&P...10-year—if above 1.76 do we get another sell-off?
- JPMorgan adds Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to analyst focus list... value pick... these stocks have been horrendous... Charitable trust owns Wynn (WYNN) which, along with PayPal (PYPL), have been our worst...
- Piper Sandler says that Bank of America (BAC) is the large-cap bank to own in 2022...
- Paychex (PAYX)... Cowen says right stock to own in 2022—but it has been the right stock to own for ages... says healthy upside to consensus to estimates through 2024...
- Nucor (NUE)... Wolfe takes it from hold to sell—this is a bad call if we get an infra bill or if eps estimates stay low... we own it from the trust and might buy some... Wolfe also takes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) buy to hold; U.S. Steel (X) hold to sell...
- Wolfe upgrades L3Harris (LHX)... yesterday, Wells did same... doesn't report until the 28th...
- Goldman goes buy to hold American Tower (AMT)... says move into data space may create lower multiple...
- Goldman switches Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) buy and conviction buy—TMUS now conviction buy...
- Pfizer (PFE) added to US one list at Bank of America... takes Goldman (GS) off...
- Now Morgan Stanley tries its hand at airlines this time going from sell to hold on American Airlines (AAL) – says strong beneficiary of rising tide in 2022...
- Centene (CNC)... Bernstein $94 to $108—on margin expansion...
- Bernstein starts Danaher (DHR) with outperform: like it pre-Covid and post Covid... CEO raises 4Q revenues numbers to range of high-teens to low-twenties percent range year-over-year... estimates on Factset were looking for about 16%...
- PayPal (PYPL)—Raymond James calls it a show-me story...$264 down to $229—tough comps...
- Take-Two (TTWO)... MoffettNathanson downgrade... cites change in narrative going toward free game; company used to dislike free games—very competitive... they had missed out on mobile...
- Bernstein lowers PT Humana (HUM), but interesting...
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reinstated with a buy at Bank of America, Yum Brands (YUM) with a hold...
- Big call: Bernstein (Toni Sacconaghi) a skeptic, raises its price target on Apple (AAPL) $132 to $170—big pandemic winner... HP Inc. (HPQ) PT $32 to $40... Bernstein goes hold to buy Dell Technologies (DELL), $72 target... says beneficiaries of tight PC market and it may change super majority stake...
- Citi adds AT&T (T) to catalyst watch list... $29 target...
- Lululemon (LULU)...UBS—says you have to buy it because of bounceback in January...Baird and Citi lower price targets...
- Deutsche Bank says take profits in Alcoa (AA) after historic run...doubled since they upgraded...
- Aptiv (APTV) to buy Wind River from TPG for $4.3 billion-expand the software provider for cars… fastest growing segment...
- AMD (AMD) hold to buy at Keybanc... bought it yesterday for the club... say cloud, Xilinx good move, will outpace others...
- Morgan Stanley's Jonas raises Tesla (TSLA) $1200 to $1300...on China...
- Starbucks (SBUX)...organized at a second store...
- Five Below (FIVE)... JPMorgan reiterates buy BUT cuts numbers...PT $266 to $252…
- Intel (INTC) takes Zinsner from Micron (MU)—he is terrific... But KeyBanc goes buy to hold and says Intel lacks catalysts... "death by a thousand cuts" -competitive weaknesses, Foundry till take longer..
- Shopify (SHOP)... buy to hold at Atlantic Equities...cites fulfilment network costing more than people thought...
- DraftKings (DNKG) $46 to $27 at Deutsche Bank..."intense promotional environment"
- IBM (IBM)—UBS lower estimates and downgrades to sell... says IT spend decel and rotation drive multi expansion creates risk... Lowers 4Q 2021, '22 and '23 EPS estimates by 18%, 12%, 10% respectively... sees revs and EPS of $16.3B and $3.22 for 4Q21, down from $20.9B and $3.90... brutal…
The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.
As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WYNN, PYPL, NUE, DHR, AMD.)