Two of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's former aides have lobbied for corporate giants looking to influence Joe Biden's agenda

Senators Kyrsten Sinema speaks at the ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden will sign the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, November 15, 2021.

Two of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's former aides have lobbied for corporate giants that have sought to influence President Joe Biden's agenda.

The former staffers have recently lobbied for financial giant HSBC, coffee chain Starbucks, investment firm C5 Capital, power company Duke Energy, lead and copper producer Doe Run Company and mining company ​Broken Hill Proprietary, according to registration and quarterly reports.

The two people, Kate Gonzales and Alyssa Marois, appear to be rare examples of former Sinema staffers registered to lobby the federal government. Their position makes them particularly valuable to their clients since their former boss, an Arizona Democrat, is a pivotal vote in a Senate split 50-50 by party.

Sinema and conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., have played a vital role in the Democratic-held Senate in the past year as their party tries to pass bills including Biden's Build Back Better Act with a simple majority. A single Democratic defection can sink major legislation.

Sinema has not committed to voting for the Build Back Better Act, Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package. As Democrats negotiated the Build Back Better Act last year, Sinema shot down Biden's proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to at least 25% from 21%. She backed more complicated plans for a minimum corporate tax and a surtax on the wealthiest individuals.

The centrist has also rankled members of her party on other issues: while she supports an elections reform bill the Senate plans to take up this week, she has opposed eliminating the filibuster to pass it in the face of unified GOP efforts to block it.

Sinema helped to write and voted for Biden's recently signed $1 trillion infrastructure law. Manchin, meanwhile, has opposed the Build Back Better plan and making any changes to filibuster rules.

Gonzales, one of the former Sinema aides turned lobbyists, must wait a year before being able to lobby Sinema's office, according to Senate rules. Gonzales' LinkedIn page says she left Sinema's office in April after five months as a policy advisor.