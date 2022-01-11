Microsoft should sell Office and Windows to boost cloud business, former executive says

Microsoft should spin out its Windows and Office franchises to boost its cloud-computing effort, according to former executive Ben Slivka.

"The right thing probably is to bet the future on the cloud," Slivka, previously general manager of Microsoft's consumer and commerce group, told CNBC in an interview.

The Azure cloud infrastructure, which organizations use to power applications, has become a star inside Microsoft as it poses the most daunting competition to market-leading Amazon Web Services. The Azure unit's fast growth has inspired investors to back the company in the modern era, decades after it came to dominate in operating systems and productivity software. Microsoft stock gained 51% in 2021, compared with about 27% for the S&P 500 index.

Slivka, who no longer holds Microsoft stock, said he wouldn't want internal strife to get in the way of Azure developing further. He cited Microsoft's history in building for mobile devices, where the company failed to outpace Apple and Google as smartphones took hold.

"People running the Windows business put the mobile OS people in a box and constrained what they could do," he said. "They had their little Start button and all this other bull----. Microsoft rebooted its mobile strategy three times. Finally cell-phone manufacturers and developers just gave up."

In 2015 Microsoft wrote down $7.6 billion in assets related to its $9.5 billion Nokia devices and services acquisition. The company stopped supporting Windows 10 Mobile in 2019 after the company's market share slipped below 1%.

Microsoft has been willing to part with small portions of its business in past years. The company offloaded Bing mapping assets to Uber in 2015. In 2016 it agreed to sell Nokia feature-phone assets to Foxconn and HMD Global for $350 million, and it spun out imagery company Vexcel.

Slivka formed the Internet Explorer team after joining Microsoft in 1985 and left the company in 1999. "I understand how important Windows is to Microsoft," he wrote in a 1997 email to Bill Gates, a Microsoft co-founder and former CEO, that became a government exhibit in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Microsoft.

He said the company is "not dying tomorrow" and doesn't need to formulate a transaction imminently.