House panel dismisses 'unsupported' claims about FBI involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the Capitol as police clear the building with tear gas, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

The House select committee investigating last year's deadly Capitol riot poured cold water Tuesday on a right-wing conspiracy suggesting the FBI helped to incite the invasion.

The conspiracy centers on Ray Epps, reportedly an Arizona man who said he traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, rally outside the White House, which began shortly before a mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol. A widely shared video shows Epps loudly encouraging a crowd to "go into the Capitol."

Epps was reportedly on the FBI wanted list, and then was removed from it without being charged. The move bred rampant speculation from right-wing media outlets.

"The Select Committee is aware of unsupported claims that Ray Epps was an FBI informant based on the fact that he was on the FBI Wanted list and then was removed from that list without being charged," a spokesperson for the House panel probing the riot said in a statement.

"The Select Committee has interviewed Mr. Epps. Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency," the spokesperson said.