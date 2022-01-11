Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch again doesn't wear mask on bench, Sotomayor and Breyer log in remotely for hearing

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch poses during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021.

One of these justices is not like the others.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch did not wear a mask for a hearing Tuesday, even as all the other justices in attendance did so, and as two of his colleagues appeared remotely due to apparent concerns about Covid-19.

Gorsuch has failed to wear a mask on the bench during oral arguments since Friday, while the other justices who physically appeared for arguments all did so in apparent recognition of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

That spread has coincided with a sharp increase in the number of Washington, D.C., residents and other Americans infected with Covid and hospitalized as a result of the virus in recent weeks. Gorsuch and all other eight justices have been vaccinated and received boosters for Covid.

Last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who normally sits next to Gorsuch during hearings, and who until recently had been the sole justice to wear a mask, began participating in arguments remotely through an audio connection to her chambers last Friday.

Sotomayor is diabetic, putting her more at risk from Covid.

On Tuesday, Justice Stephen Breyer also began appearing remotely. Breyer, who at 83 years old is the high court's oldest member, normally sits on the other side of Sotomayor when the court is in session.

Breyer and seven other justices, unlike Gorsuch, wore masks last Friday when they heard hours of oral arguments in cases involving challenges to the Biden administration's mandates for Covid vaccinations for workers at large employers and health-care providers. Two lawyers who participated in those arguments did so remotely because they had contracted Covid.