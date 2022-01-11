The Just 100 List

Just 100
JUST Capital's annual analysis of corporate performance is a comprehensive ranking of companies on ESG issues critical to stakeholders, from their workers and shareholders to customers, communities and the environment. These are the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2022, evaluated across a wide range of metrics, including efforts to combat climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker wellness and local job creation; and customer privacy.

Just 100 Rankings for 2022

RankCOMPANY Ticker
1Alphabet Class C"GOOG"
2Intel Corp"INTC"
3Microsoft Corp"MSFT"
4Salesforce.Com Inc"CRM"
5Bank of America Corp"BAC"
6PayPal Holdings Inc"PYPL"
7Apple Inc"AAPL"
8NVIDIA Corp"NVDA"
9Verizon Communications Inc"VZ"
10Cisco Systems Inc"CSCO"
11Exelon Corp"EXC"
12PepsiCo Inc."PEP"
13Mastercard Inc"MA"
14Hartford Financial Services Group Inc"HIG"
15Citigroup Inc"C"
16Anthem Inc"ANTM"
17Accenture PLC"ACN"
18AT&T Inc"T"
19International Business Machines Corp"IBM"
20Ford Motor Co"F"
21Adobe Inc."ADBE"
22Visa Inc"V"
23Owens Corning"OC"
24Intuit Inc"INTU"
25Wells Fargo & Co"WFC"
26Merck & Co Inc"NRJ"
27HP Inc"HPQ"
28JPMorgan Chase & Co"JPM"
29Workday Inc"WDAY"
30General Motors Co"GM"
31American Electric Power Company Inc"AEP"
32Illumina Inc"ILMN"
33UnitedHealth Group Inc"UNH"
34Cigna Corp"CI"
35Cheniere Energy Inc"LNG"
36Biogen Inc"BIIB"
37Applied Materials Inc"AMAT"
38Delta Air Lines Inc"DAL"
39Colgate-Palmolive Co"CL"
40Equinix Inc"EQIX"
41Uber Technologies Inc"UBER"
42United Parcel Service Inc"UPS"
43Newmont Corporation"NEM"
44Lockheed Martin Corp"LMT"
45BlackRock Inc"BLK"
46Akamai Technologies Inc"AKAM"
47Edison International"EIX"
48Avangrid Inc"AGR"
49Johnson & Johnson"JNJ"
50Boston Scientific Corp"BSX"
51Public Service Enterprise Group Inc"PEG"
52Keysight Technologies Inc"KEYS"
53Vistra Corp"VST"
54Synchrony Financial"SYF"
55VMware Inc"VMW"
56FedEx Corp"GOOG"
57Goldman Sachs Group Inc"GS"
58Northrop Grumman Corp"NOC"
59Procter & Gamble Co"GOOG"
60Archer-Daniels-Midland Co"ADM"
61MetLife Inc"MET"
62Entergy Corp"ETR"
63Qualcomm Inc"QCOM"
64ServiceNow Inc"NOW"
65General Mills Inc"GIS"
66Dow Inc"DOW"
67Deere & Co"DE"
68Regions Financial Corp"RF"
69Raytheon Technologies Corp"RTX"
70Lowe’s Companies Inc"LOW"
71Jones Lang LaSalle Inc"JLL"
72Walt Disney Co"DIS"
73Amgen Inc"AMGN"
74Abbott Laboratories"ABT"
75Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co"HPE"
76Becton Dickinson and Co"BDX"
77Campbell Soup Co"CPB"
78Costco Wholesale Corp"COST"
79Clorox Co"CLX"
80ViacomCBS Cl B"VIAC"
81AES Corp"AES"
82S&P Global Inc"SPGI"
83Eversource Energy"ES"
84Hershey Co"HSY"
85American Express Co"AXP"
86Edwards Lifesciences Corp"EW"
87Nielsen Holdings PLC"NLSN"
88eBay Inc"EBAY"
89Exxon Mobil Corp"XOM"
90Ecolab Inc"ECL"
91Nasdaq Inc"NDAQ"
92Digital Realty Trust Inc"DLR"
93Trane Technologies PLC"TT"
94Capital One Financial Corp"COF"
95Best Buy Co Inc"BBY"
96Kimberly-Clark Corp"KMB"
97Eastman Chemical Co"EMN"
98Palo Alto Networks Inc"PANW"
99Truist Financial Corp"TFC"
100Target Corp"TGT"