The Just 100 List

JUST Capital's annual analysis of corporate performance is a comprehensive ranking of companies on ESG issues critical to stakeholders, from their workers and shareholders to customers, communities and the environment. These are the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2022, evaluated across a wide range of metrics, including efforts to combat climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker wellness and local job creation; and customer privacy.
Just 100 Rankings for 2022
|Rank
|COMPANY
|Ticker
|1
|Alphabet Class C
|"GOOG"
|2
|Intel Corp
|"INTC"
|3
|Microsoft Corp
|"MSFT"
|4
|Salesforce.Com Inc
|"CRM"
|5
|Bank of America Corp
|"BAC"
|6
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|"PYPL"
|7
|Apple Inc
|"AAPL"
|8
|NVIDIA Corp
|"NVDA"
|9
|Verizon Communications Inc
|"VZ"
|10
|Cisco Systems Inc
|"CSCO"
|11
|Exelon Corp
|"EXC"
|12
|PepsiCo Inc.
|"PEP"
|13
|Mastercard Inc
|"MA"
|14
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
|"HIG"
|15
|Citigroup Inc
|"C"
|16
|Anthem Inc
|"ANTM"
|17
|Accenture PLC
|"ACN"
|18
|AT&T Inc
|"T"
|19
|International Business Machines Corp
|"IBM"
|20
|Ford Motor Co
|"F"
|21
|Adobe Inc.
|"ADBE"
|22
|Visa Inc
|"V"
|23
|Owens Corning
|"OC"
|24
|Intuit Inc
|"INTU"
|25
|Wells Fargo & Co
|"WFC"
|26
|Merck & Co Inc
|"NRJ"
|27
|HP Inc
|"HPQ"
|28
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|"JPM"
|29
|Workday Inc
|"WDAY"
|30
|General Motors Co
|"GM"
|31
|American Electric Power Company Inc
|"AEP"
|32
|Illumina Inc
|"ILMN"
|33
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|"UNH"
|34
|Cigna Corp
|"CI"
|35
|Cheniere Energy Inc
|"LNG"
|36
|Biogen Inc
|"BIIB"
|37
|Applied Materials Inc
|"AMAT"
|38
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|"DAL"
|39
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|"CL"
|40
|Equinix Inc
|"EQIX"
|41
|Uber Technologies Inc
|"UBER"
|42
|United Parcel Service Inc
|"UPS"
|43
|Newmont Corporation
|"NEM"
|44
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|"LMT"
|45
|BlackRock Inc
|"BLK"
|46
|Akamai Technologies Inc
|"AKAM"
|47
|Edison International
|"EIX"
|48
|Avangrid Inc
|"AGR"
|49
|Johnson & Johnson
|"JNJ"
|50
|Boston Scientific Corp
|"BSX"
|51
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|"PEG"
|52
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|"KEYS"
|53
|Vistra Corp
|"VST"
|54
|Synchrony Financial
|"SYF"
|55
|VMware Inc
|"VMW"
|56
|FedEx Corp
|"GOOG"
|57
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|"GS"
|58
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|"NOC"
|59
|Procter & Gamble Co
|"GOOG"
|60
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
|"ADM"
|61
|MetLife Inc
|"MET"
|62
|Entergy Corp
|"ETR"
|63
|Qualcomm Inc
|"QCOM"
|64
|ServiceNow Inc
|"NOW"
|65
|General Mills Inc
|"GIS"
|66
|Dow Inc
|"DOW"
|67
|Deere & Co
|"DE"
|68
|Regions Financial Corp
|"RF"
|69
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|"RTX"
|70
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|"LOW"
|71
|Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
|"JLL"
|72
|Walt Disney Co
|"DIS"
|73
|Amgen Inc
|"AMGN"
|74
|Abbott Laboratories
|"ABT"
|75
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|"HPE"
|76
|Becton Dickinson and Co
|"BDX"
|77
|Campbell Soup Co
|"CPB"
|78
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|"COST"
|79
|Clorox Co
|"CLX"
|80
|ViacomCBS Cl B
|"VIAC"
|81
|AES Corp
|"AES"
|82
|S&P Global Inc
|"SPGI"
|83
|Eversource Energy
|"ES"
|84
|Hershey Co
|"HSY"
|85
|American Express Co
|"AXP"
|86
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp
|"EW"
|87
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|"NLSN"
|88
|eBay Inc
|"EBAY"
|89
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|"XOM"
|90
|Ecolab Inc
|"ECL"
|91
|Nasdaq Inc
|"NDAQ"
|92
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|"DLR"
|93
|Trane Technologies PLC
|"TT"
|94
|Capital One Financial Corp
|"COF"
|95
|Best Buy Co Inc
|"BBY"
|96
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|"KMB"
|97
|Eastman Chemical Co
|"EMN"
|98
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|"PANW"
|99
|Truist Financial Corp
|"TFC"
|100
|Target Corp
|"TGT"