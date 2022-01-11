Walgreens CEO says company is looking into strategic options for U.K.-based Boots business

FILE - In an Oct. 5, 2005 file photo people walk by a Boots pharmacy in central London. Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. says it will spend $6.7 billion to buy a stake in health and beauty retailer Alliance Boots. (AP Photo/Sergio Dionisio)

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer said Tuesday that the retailer is looking into strategic options for its Boots business.

In a virtual presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Brewer confirmed that the company is considering how to proceed with the U.K.-based drugstore chain. She did not say whether that would be a sale and who might be the buyer.

