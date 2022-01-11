Watch live: Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Walensky and other health leaders testify before Senate on U.S. omicron response

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The top health leaders in the U.S. will testify before the Senate on Tuesday about the federal response to the omicron Covid variant, as new infections and hospitalizations reach pandemic highs.

The Senate health committee will hear testimony from White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.

Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, is also testifying.

The hearing comes as the CDC faces criticism for its public messaging on the pandemic, particularly its quarantine guidance. The CDC cut the isolation period to five days for people who have Covid, but it did not recommend people get tested before leaving isolation.