WHO says omicron is life threatening for unvaccinated, elderly and people with underlying conditions

A patient is transported out of an ambulance in front of the emergency room of the Cotugno Infectious hospital, which has been overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, Campania, Italy, Jan. 6, 2022.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the omicron Covid variant can result in life-threatening illness for the unvaccinated, the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said unvaccinated people face a higher risk that an omicron infection will make them severely sick and and possibly even kill them.

"Omicron still represents a massive threat to their life and a massive threat to their health," Ryan said of the unvaccinated during a Q&A livestreamed on WHO's social media channels Tuesday.

Ryan said vaccinated people, on the other hand, generally experience mild illness if they get a breakthrough infection.

"People should really look at this in terms of really seriously considering getting out there and getting vaccinated," Ryan said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said the elderly and people with underlying conditions face an elevated risk of death from omicron compared to other groups.