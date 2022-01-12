Goldman cuts China GDP for 2022 — and exports aren't the problem

Traffic police and epidemic prevention personnel work together to check vehicles at a highway entrance in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, China, on the afternoon of January 8, 2022.

BEIJING — Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 forecast for China economic growth Tuesday in expectation of increased restrictions on business activity aimed at containing the omicron Covid variant.

In the last few days, China has reported pockets of omicron cases in Tianjin city and Anyang, Henan province, which have prompted at least partial lockdowns. Xi'an, a major city in central China, has been locked down since late December to control a Covid outbreak that authorities say is not linked to omicron.

"In light of the latest Covid developments — in particular, the likely higher average level of restriction (and thus economic cost) to contain the more infectious Omicron variant — we are revising down our 2022 growth forecast to 4.3%, from 4.8% previously," Goldman Sachs analysts Hui Shan and a team wrote in a report late Tuesday.

Consumption will likely be affected the most, while exports less so, the analysts said, as they assume limited disruptions to supply chains. They expect government policy easing to offset half of the drag from Covid restrictions, and assume the negative impact will be concentrated in the first quarter.

China's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2020 as more than half the country shut down during the initial coronavirus outbreak in the country. But the temporary closures overlapped with the Lunar New Year holiday, when businesses can be closed for a month.

By the second quarter of 2020, the virus was under control domestically and the economy returned to growth.