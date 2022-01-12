Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Rio Tinto over Vale

ChargePoint: "ChargePoint is part of a very challenged group. I've done a lot of soul searching and, of course, a lot of research on this group. There are too many players, and there has not been enough consolidation, so I'm going to say avoid it."

Prothena: "I like it. I mean, I think they have a very positive Alzheimer's formulation and they have other things. I do believe — just so we're really clear about it and told people — that [Eli Lilly] is the winner because Lilly does not have the bad work that Biogen has, wasn't looking for big money and has more prestige within the brain community."

Squarespace: "Design your own website, I don't know. Wix, Adobe, no. I'm not in this. Direct listing. No support on Wall Street. I say no."

Vale: "Yes, you should be wary [of the stock's roughly 17% dividend yield]. Brazilian company, a lot of ... environmental problems. I don't trust it. Someone asked about [Rio Tinto] the other day. I think Rio is a better company."

Alibaba: "Long term, I want you to go. Short term, it's obviously bouncing. Everybody can see it. President Xi is doing the smart thing; he's walked away, letting all these stocks go up. He will hammer you again when they move up, so scale out. That's what I recommend."

QuantumScape: "This has detractors. This has big detractors, and I've got to tell you, it makes me very worried because I want to see Volkswagen take a bigger stake in them and they haven't done it. If they did that, then I think it would really get things rolling."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Eli Lilly.