Elastic shares drop after co-founder of Banon steps down as CEO of software company

Shay Banon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Elastic N.V., center, rings the opening bell during the company's initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 5, 2018.

Search software maker Elastic said Wednesday that Ashutosh Kulkarni, who joined the company as chief product officer last year, will replace co-founder Shay Banon as CEO.

Elastic shares fell as much as 8% in extended trading after the announcement.

Banon is assuming the role of technology chief at the company effective immediately, Elastic said in a statement. That's a position he held from 2012 to 2017.

Banon took Elastic public in 2018. The stock has risen about 59% from the $70 closing price on its first day of trading. It fell 15% in December after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Last week it was among the stocks that got caught up in a larger software sell-off, falling 12%.

In an interview with CNBC, Banon, who moved back to Israel two years ago from Silicon Valley, said he told the board he wanted to make the change.

"I've been thinking about what would be a world where I would potentially not be the CEO, balancing family and everything else," he said. "A few months ago, I came to the realization that I would like to take the role of CTO and not be CEO."