European markets head for positive open ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors await the latest reading of U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 44 points higher at 7,489, Germany's DAX 97 points higher at 16,038, France's CAC 40 up 53 points at 7,236 and Italy's FTMIB up 130 points at 27,533, according to data from IG.

Global markets are awaiting the next reading of U.S. inflation on Wednesday to assess the economic picture in the world's biggest economy and the Fed's next move.

The consumer price index is expected to show inflation spiked in December, with economists predicting that prices rose 0.4% in December from the previous month, and 7% on a year-over-year basis, according to Dow Jones.