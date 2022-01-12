Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Wednesday — Did Powell outwit the critics?
What I am looking at, January 12, 2022:
- Did Powell outwit the myriad of critics yesterday by telling Congress he had the tools to quell inflation while at the same time banking on Omicron to blitz the population?
- Big Call: PayPal (PYPL)... Jefferies buy to hold and gigantic cut in price target from $255 to $200, implying a definitive shortfall... this one has been swinging in six to nine point increments pretty much everyday... owned by the trust but have a critical view of it... analyst cites subdued revenue growth in first half... "the poor optics of downgrading –40% of highs-is not lost on us."
- Russia massing attack helicopters near Ukraine border in test of the West... will the new Germany sell us out for natural gas?
- J.B. Hunt (JBHT) price target raised from $205 to $235 at Citi...analyst remains bullish on demand says there could be a plateauing of fundamentals?...
- EOG Resources (EOG) price target raised from $102 to $108 at KeyBanc...says look for special dividends—new kind of oil company...
- Medicare limits Biogen (BIIB) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm ...they clearly skeptical $28,200 a year…Eli Lilly (LLY) has much better profile—this could be much better...
- Mizuho Dow Inc. (DOW) price target $64 to $65...
- BioMarin (BMRN)—could hemophilia be a big $5b franchise?... last night on Mad Money... surprisingly large market...
- Barclays raises PT $135 to $148 on AMD (AMD)... we bought during the sell-off...
- KLA Corp. (KLAC) price target raised from $350 to $425 at Barclays…positive outlook; stays equal weight...
- CVS Health (CVS) price target raised from $107 to $110 by Baird...but stays neutral and not surprise on the guidance raise...
- Barclays cuts Skyworks (SWKS) from $200 to $185... hold...struggles with how much upside is left...
- Texas Instruments (TXN) price target raised $170 to $180 at Barclays... yet keeps it as a sell...
- Seagate (STX) price target raised at Barclays... likes it ...$85 to $100... equal weight... some positive momentum...
- Barclays takes Marvell (MRVL) price target from $100 to $115... aggressive... favorite name of trust...we bought some during the sell-off...
- Micron (MU) price target raised from $100 to $105 at Barclays... keeps a buy on it...
- Qualcomm (QCOM)... goes from $180 to $185... Barclays keeps a hold on it...
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)... PT $230 to $250 at Barclays and a buy…
- DoorDash's CEO Tony Xu...big deal he goes on Meta (FB) board...important operations guy...
- Philips (PHG)...cuts numbers... supply chain
- Shopify (SHOP)... hold to buy William Blair...
- Piper likes Wells Fargo (WFC)... sensitive to rates, multiyear clean up... call not keyed to the Q though...
- Workday (WDAY)... Barclays $345 to $318... should it be that expensive even if demand is strong?
- DoorDash (DASH)... upgraded at Evercore ISI...materially expanding platform... strong fundamental asset...
- Microsoft (MSFT)... $355 to $365 at BMO... we own it...
- Credit Suisse says Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) closing the gap with Tesla (TSLA)...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY, AMD, MRVL, MSFT, F.)