CNBC Pro

Jefferies downgrades Paypal to hold, sees limited catalysts ahead

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America double-upgrades Juniper Networks, says 2022 will be 'the year for data networking'
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Tesla, AT&T, IBM, Krispy Kreme & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBernstein says to buy GE ahead of three-way split, sees stock rallying 20%
Hannah Miao
Read More