Judge rejects Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday rejected a request by Prince Andrew of Britain to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of having sex with an underage girl, Virginia Giuffre, years ago while she also was being sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who is a son of Queen Elizabeth II, had been a longtime friend of Epstein, an eccentric money manager whom dozens of women say sexually abused them as girls and as young women.

