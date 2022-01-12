CNBC Pro

Piper Sandler upgrades Wells Fargo, citing sensitivity to rising rates

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Biogen as Alzheimer's drug hits another speedbump
Hannah Miao38 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades Paypal to hold, sees limited catalysts ahead
Hannah Miao35 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America double-upgrades Juniper Networks, says 2022 will be 'the year for data networking'
Hannah Miao
Read More