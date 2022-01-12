UK could be among the first countries to emerge from Covid pandemic, top scientist says

LONDON — It's been criticized by many for its reluctance to introduce more Covid-19 restrictions in the face of the omicron variant, but the U.K. could be one of the first countries to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, according to one leading scientist.

Speaking of various responses to Covid, and particularly the latest wave of cases caused by the virulent omicron variant, leading public health official Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said that "the U.K is the closest to any country in being out of the pandemic if it isn't already out of the pandemic and having the disease as endemic."

"Countries are now seeing population immunity build up ... and that seems to be keeping the virus at bay, not causing serious illness or death in countries where population immunity is high."

Heymann, speaking at an online seminar hosted by think tank Chatham House on Monday, cited the latest figures from the U.K.'s statistics authority on immunity that estimated that 95% of the population in England have antibodies against infection, either through vaccination or natural infection. The majority of those in intensive care units now, Heymann added, were the unvaccinated.

The U.K. government was criticized last month for refusing to bring in more restrictions on social mixing ahead of Christmas as the omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa in late November, spread rapidly. The U.K. was one of the first countries to be hit hard by the highly infectious strain.

Omicron was dubbed as "of concern" by the World Health Organization given the high number of mutations of the strain and fears it could undermine Covid vaccines.