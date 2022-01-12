UK PM Boris Johnson admits attending Downing Street lockdown drinks party, resists calls to resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday after admitting he attended a "bring your own booze" Downing Street garden party in May 2020.

The bombshell revelation has prompted an enormous public backlash and destabilized Johnson's premiership once again.

Addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons, Johnson said he wished to apologize for his actions and said he knows there are people who feel rage toward him and his government over the so-called "partygate" scandal.

"There were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility," Johnson said.

The prime minister conceded that he had attended the Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, saying he "believed this was a work event" at the time. He added that in hindsight he should have sent everyone back inside.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of "months of deceit and deception" and led calls in urging the prime minister to "do the decent thing and resign."

Starmer also described Johnson's defense that he did not realize the event was a party as "offensive to the British public."

In response to calls to resign, Johnson said he did not think he should pre-empt the outcome of an internal investigation led by senior government official Sue Gray.

Details of the party first emerged on Monday, when British broadcaster ITV published a leaked email from Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

The email invited more than 100 Downing Street employees "to make the most of this lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" from 6 p.m. on May 20, 2020. The message was sent at a time when lockdown rules in England banned large outdoor gatherings.

Reynolds signed off the email by inviting staff to "bring your own booze!"