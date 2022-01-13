Biden says U.S. to provide high quality masks for free to Americans

US President Joe Biden holds up a KN95 mask as he delivers an update on his Administrations whole-of-government COVID-19 surge response at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. will give high quality masks to Americans for free, as new infections from the omicron Covid-19 variant soar across the country.

Biden said the U.S. has more than tripled the national stockpile of highly protective N95 masks to make sure they are widely available to the general public. He said masks are a crucial tool to help control the spread of omicron.

"I know that for some Americans, the mask is not always affordable or convenient to get," Biden said in addressing the nation from the White House. "Next week we'll announce how we're making high quality masks available to the American people for free."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. for free. Everybody would receive a package with three highly protective masks. Sanders' legislation has 50 Democratic cosponsors in the House and Senate.