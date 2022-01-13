Manhattan rents were the highest ever for December

Apartment buildings on the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York. Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Manhattan rents hit their highest level ever for a December as the supply of apartments plummeted and landlords started demanding double-digit increases. The average apartment rent in Manhattan hit $4,440 in December, while the more widely watched net effective median rent (median rent including all discounts) hit $3,392 — the highest level for December on record — according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The net effective median rent was up 21% over last year. The surge marks a dramatic turnaround from a year ago, when there were more than 25,000 empty apartments for rent in Manhattan and even the most bullish brokers predicted a years-long recovery. Now, rents are often above pre-pandemic levels and renters are facing sticker shock on their rent increases for this year.

'A geyser of demand'

"What started as a trickle earlier last year has become like a geyser of demand," said Janna Raskopf, a leading rental broker in Manhattan with Douglas Elliman. "I've been doing this for 14 years and it's absolutely unprecedented." Raskopf and other brokers say demand is being driven largely by college graduates getting new jobs in Manhattan. Many poured back to the city last spring, when Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would reopen July 1. Even though only about a third of office workers are back at their desks in Manhattan, the expectation of a return-to-office continues to bring in waves of people, brokers say. New Yorkers who sold their apartments and moved their tax residency to Florida or another low-tax state are also renting to keep a part-time foothold in the city. Raskopf said even the very wealthy are sometimes choosing to rent rather than buy in Manhattan, waiting on the sidelines until they see how the city's economic and cultural future develops post-pandemic. All of the demand has created a sudden shortfall of supply. A year ago, the vacancy rate — normally around 2% for Manhattan — was 11%. Inventory had plunged by 81% in December 2021 compared with December 2020, according to the report. Now, the vacancy rate is an unusually low 1.7%, with only 4,700 apartments available. Supply is so low that overall leasing activity fell by 40% in December compared with last year, due to a shortage of rental apartments.

Bidding wars, double-digit rent hikes