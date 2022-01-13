Biden deploys military medical teams to hospitals in six states as omicron disrupts essential services

President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce the deployment of six teams of military medical personnel to overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico, a White House official said.

The deployments come as hospitals grapple with staffing shortages as nurses and other medical personnel call out sick from omicron amid a surge of patients infected with the highly contagious variant.

Covid-19 hospitalizations are higher than last winter's peak, before the widespread distribution of vaccines. More than 152,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with Covid as of Wednesday, up 18% over the last week, according to data tracked by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. reported almost 900,000 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average to more than 786,000 new cases per day — a pandemic record and a 37% increase over the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

An average of more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide are currently reporting critical staffing shortages, according to HHS data. However, it's likely an undercount because many hospitals were not reporting their status as of Wednesday.

Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said the strain on front-line workers is worse now than at any other point in the pandemic.

"Many places across the country are getting to the point where even their backup staff are getting sick," Schmitz told CNBC Wednesday. "Pretty much the whole country right now is feeling this surge of cases that is impacting staffing."