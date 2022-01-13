Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling won't bar companies from demanding Covid shots for workers — Biden vows to advocate for that

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, January 29, 2021.

The Supreme Court ruling that barred the Biden administration's Covid vaccine mandate for employees of large employers will not prevent U.S. companies from requiring vaccinations for their workers.

President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to push for companies to do just that in order to save American lives and prevent even more financial fallout from the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

"The Court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure, but that does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans' health and economy," Biden said in a statement.

"I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities," Biden said.

The Supreme Court earlier Thursday blocked a rule issued in the fall by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would have required companies with at least 100 employees to have workers either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks on the job and test negative for the virus at least once per week.