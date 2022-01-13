CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, SolarEdge, Netflix, Target & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProAnalysts are getting worried about Netflix ahead of earnings next week
Hannah Miao12 min ago
CNBC ProCowen downgrades Snapchat as Apple privacy rules hurt ad revenue
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman says to buy online dating stocks Bumble and Match Group, sees huge upside ahead
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More