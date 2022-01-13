Wholesale prices up 0.2% in December, less than expected but still a new full-year record

Wholesale prices rose less than expected in December but still set a new standard at a time when inflation overall is running at a nearly 40-year high, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The producer price index, which measures prices received by producers of goods, services and construction, was up 0.2% for the month, half of the 0.4% Dow Jones estimate.
However, on a 12-month basis, the index was up 9.7% to end 2021, the highest calendar-year increase ever in data going back to 2010.
The monthly gain was a sharp drop-off from the two previous months, which showed respective gains of 0.6% and 1%.
A separate report Thursday showed that initial jobless claims claims for the week ended Jan. 8 totaled 230,000, well above the 200,000 estimate and a considerable increase from the previous week's 207,000.
However, the longer-term trajectory for unemployment was lower.
Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, fell by 194,000 to 1.56 million, the lowest level since June 2, 1973.
With the jobless level continuing to fall — the unemployment rate for December slid to 3.9% — markets have been more focused on inflation. Thursday's PPI reading came the day after the consumer price index, which measures prices paid at checkout for a swath of everyday goods and services, rose 7% year over year, the biggest 12-month gain since June 1982.
Excluding food, energy and trade, so-called core PPI increased 0.4% for the month, below the 0.5% estimate.
Final-demand prices for food and energy both fell during the month, declining 0.6% and 3.3% respectively. Trade prices rose 0.8% while transportation and warehousing costs were up 1.7%.
Goods prices actually declined 0.4% on the month but that was offset by a 0.5% rise in services. The pandemic era has featured much stronger demand for goods, helping contribute to the surge in consumer inflation.
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.