Wholesale prices up 0.2% in December, less than expected but still a new full-year record

Wholesale prices rose less than expected in December but still set a new standard at a time when inflation overall is running at a nearly 40-year high, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The producer price index, which measures prices received by producers of goods, services and construction, was up 0.2% for the month, half of the 0.4% Dow Jones estimate.

However, on a 12-month basis, the index was up 9.7% to end 2021, the highest calendar-year increase ever in data going back to 2010.

The monthly gain was a sharp drop-off from the two previous months, which showed respective gains of 0.6% and 1%.

A separate report Thursday showed that initial jobless claims claims for the week ended Jan. 8 totaled 230,000, well above the 200,000 estimate and a considerable increase from the previous week's 207,000.