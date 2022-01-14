Citi to sell consumer business in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam to UOB Group

Citigroup will sell its consumer banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore's United Overseas Bank, the banks announced Friday.

As part of the deal, UOB said it will acquire Citi's unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management and retail deposit units that make up its consumer banking business in the four markets.

UOB, which has a prominent presence in Southeast Asia, will pay Citigroup for the net assets of the acquired businesses as well as a premium of $690 million.

Citi's consumer business had an aggregate net value of about 4 billion Singapore dollars ($2.97 billion) and a customer base of approximately 2.4 million as of June 30, 2021, UOB said.

The proposed transaction is expected to be financed through the bank's excess capital and is estimated to reduce UOB's common equity tier 1 ratio — which measures a bank's capital in relation to its assets — by 70 basis points to 12.8%, UOB said. It added that the impact on the CET1 ratio is not expected to be material and will remain within regulatory requirements.