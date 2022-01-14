Earnings season is the next big test for the market and value stocks in the week ahead

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021.

Market focus in the coming week turns toward fourth-quarter earnings, which are expected to reveal stronger profit growth for economically sensitive stocks over tech names.

The earnings period could test a theory that value and cyclicals are set to outperform technology stocks. It will also be a time when investors get a first-hand look at how companies are dealing with inflation, which rose 7% on an annualized basis during the final month of 2021, as measured by the consumer price index.

"Earnings are expected to come in at 20% earnings growth year-over-year. The companies will probably beat that... and will come in at 25% to 30%," said Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse chief U.S. equity strategist.

"It's totally skewed with about 20% of the market — the cyclical sectors energy, materials, industrials, discretionary — together expected to grow 95% to 100%," he added. "Everyone is expected to do better than tech."

According to Golub's estimates, the S&P technology sector is expected to grow earnings by just 11%.

"Energy, materials, industrials, these old economy companies are expected to deliver much better earnings growth and not only now," but in subsequent quarters, he said.

The materials sector is expected to see earnings grow by 62% and industrials by 52%. Energy profits will be up sharply since they come off negative numbers last year. Consumer discretionary, minus internet retail, is expected to have earnings growth of 33.9%. Financials, while also deemed cyclical stocks, are expected to see profits up just 2%.