European stocks fall as hawkish Fed remarks dent global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Friday, following global momentum as a fresh round of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials resurfaced expectations for imminent policy tightening.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8% in early trade, with utilities and retail stocks shedding 1.3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Several Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday signaled that they could be prepared to begin raising U.S. interest rates in March, with inflation now running at 7%. The rate rose at its fastest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years in December.

Expectations for higher rates — which make future cash flows look less attractive — have led to a choppy start to 2022 for global markets.

It's a big day for Wall Street earnings on Friday, with JPMorgan, Citigroup, BlackRock and Wells Fargo all reporting fourth-quarter results.