CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley says buy the dip in Chipotle, sees stock rallying nearly 30%

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, SolarEdge, Netflix, Target & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProAnalysts are getting worried about Netflix ahead of earnings next week
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProCowen downgrades Snapchat as Apple privacy rules hurt ad revenue
Hannah Miao
Read More