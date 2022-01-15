Texas police responding to hostage situation at Colleyville synagogue

A man apparently took people hostage at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter it was conducting SWAT operations at the location of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety were also at the scene, according to CNN.

The synagogue had been live-streaming its service on Facebook when listeners started to hear muffled audio between an alleged hostage-taker and negotiators, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The video has since been taken down.

The paper said an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion, but the live stream did not show what was happening inside the building. The man reportedly mentioned his sister and Islam, and said repeatedly he thought he was going to die.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the building. CNN reported that no injuries were reported as of 3:20 p.m. ET. Residents in the immediate area were evacuated.

A White House official told NBC News that the White House is "closely monitoring" the potential hostage situation.

Colleyville, a town of about 26,000, is about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth.