China's population grows by the slowest pace in decades

A nurse holds a newborn baby at Zhengzhou Yihe Hospital on New Year's Day on January 1, 2022 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.

BEIJING — China's population grew by the slowest increase on record last year, even as a decline in new births slowed.

Total population in the mainland, excluding foreigners, reached 1.41 billion people as of the end of last year — an increase of 480,000 people compared to 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

"The most shocking part of the data release today is that the natural growth of population has dropped to 0.034%, the first [increase] below 0.1% since data [became] available," Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note Monday.

The low growth rate shows the population is aging faster than expected and suggests China's total population may have reached its peak in 2021, he said. It "indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," Zhang said.

The world's second-largest economy is aging rapidly. Beijing announced last year that each couple could now have three children, further loosening family planning policies that limited households to one child for decades.

New births in mainland China fell by 13% in 2021 to 10.62 million babies, according to official data. That's down from a 22% decline in 2020 compared to the prior year, the data showed.