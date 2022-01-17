Death of austerity, huge elections and threats of war: Political events to watch in emerging markets in 2022

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2021.

Pivotal elections, referendums, reforms and geopolitical tensions could shape the economic trajectory across emerging markets this year.

With the global economy roaring back from the downturns experienced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a divergence has appeared between advanced and emerging economies.

The World Bank cautioned last week that as growth slows in 2022 and 2023 amid renewed threats from Covid variants and surging inflation, debt and income inequality, along with an unwinding of fiscal and monetary stimulus, emerging economies are particularly vulnerable.

"Rising inequality and security challenges are particularly harmful for developing countries," World Bank President David Malpass said.

The D.C.-based institution projected that while all advanced economies will have achieved a full output recovery by 2023, emerging and developing economies will remain 4% below the pre-pandemic trend. Countries affected by conflict or fragile political institutions will be 7.5% lower, the report added.

Austerity under threat

A key theme analysts will be looking at in 2022 is how landmark elections may lead to a shift away from austerity policies in several high-profile EM nations, which could spark concerns about public debt.

Brazil goes to the polls in October after incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro increased spending to counter fading public support, and further moves in this direction in the run-up to the election could be on the cards, according to Shilan Shah, senior economist at Capital Economics.

Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva currently retains a huge lead in the polls, with inflation and a Covid resurgence top of voters' agenda, and Shah suggested he may be even less committed to fiscal discipline than Bolsonaro.

"Whichever way you cut it then, it looks like Brazil's public debt-to-GDP ratio will climb higher, increasing the country's risk premium," Shah said.

"And the fallout could be altogether worse if Lula proves to be more like the firebrand he was in the 1990s than the relative moderate of the 2000s."