Faces of Change: Nominate a leader from your community

During Black History Month, CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. will spotlight groundbreaking faces of change – everyday Americans who are investing in neighborhoods, schools and small businesses to advance and uplift communities, and create a bright financial future.
Do you know someone who is dedicated to supporting, advancing and making history in their local community? We want to hear their story because together we rise!
Fill out the form below to nominate a Face of Change to be recognized on Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. during Black History Month.
Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm ET on January 28, 2022.
Note: this is not a vote. Please do not nominate the same person more than once.
SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.
CHECK OUT: 4 moneymaking side hustles for introverts: Some projects can bring in hundreds of dollars with Acorns+CNBC
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.