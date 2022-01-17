U.S. stock futures are little changed ahead of more earnings reports

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 12, 2022.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night as traders braced for the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 4 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%. U.S. markets were closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

The shortened trading week will feature quarterly reports from 35 companies in the S&P 500, including Bank of America, UnitedHealth and Netflix. Goldman Sachs is also set to post its most-recent quarterly figures Tuesday before the bell.

Major banks Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup kicked off the earnings season on Friday, with the three companies posting better-than-expected profits. However, the market's reaction to those results was mixed. Wells Fargo shares posted a gain on the back of those results, but JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup slid.

Overall, 26 S&P 500 companies have reported calendar fourth-quarter earnings thus far, according to Refinitiv. Of those companies, nearly 77% posted bottom-line results that beat analyst expectations.