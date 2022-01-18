The Biden administration says it's in talks to prevent flight disruptions over 5G rollout

A commercial aircraft approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as U.S. telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, U.S., January 6, 2022.

The White House said it working with airlines, wireless providers and federal agencies on a solution to a dispute over the rollout of 5G service, scheduled to begin Wednesday, that airlines say may interfere with navigation systems and could force them to cancel flights.

"The administration is actively engaged with the FAA, FCC, wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to reach a solution that maximizes 5G deployment while protecting air safety and minimizing disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery," said a White House official.

Aviation industry executives have for weeks warned about potential flight disruptions stemming from the new service, and some cancellations could be announced as early as Tuesday, people familiar with the airlines' plans said. Most recently, on Monday, CEOs from passenger and cargo carriers wrote to Biden administration officials urging them to block the rollout of the service within 2 miles of airport runways.

The Federal Aviation Administration had warned that the fifth generation C-band service could interfere with certain airline equipment like radio altimeters, which are used for low-visibility landings. The spectrum, which AT&T and Verizon would use, sits next to the frequency band, used by aircraft.

It was not immediately clear if a potential agreement would prevent flight cancellations.

The rollout was supposed to begin on Jan. 5, but AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay it until Jan. 19.

AT&T declined to comment. Verizon didn't immediately comment.