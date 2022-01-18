CNBC Investing Club

Cramer's Investing Club: We're adding to one portfolio stock, watching another former name

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: We are making a few sales Tuesday morning to lock in big gains
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Tuesday — One of our top stocks gets a big buy call
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: Here's a wrap up of this week's tough market and what's ahead
Zev Fima2 hours ago
Read More