Foreign airlines cancel some U.S. flights despite 5G deal

A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane (R) taxis past another from All Nippon Airways (ANA) at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on July 18, 2021.

Several foreign airlines are canceling flights to the U.S. over concerns about 5G interference, despite a last-minute commitment from telecom giants Verizon and AT&T to delay the deployment of the new service near some airports.

Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Emirates Airline said Tuesday some flights to the U.S. will be suspended.

Dubai-based Emirates said affected destinations are Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Miami; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco; Newark, New Jersey, and Seattle. Service to Los Angeles, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Washington, D.C., will operate as scheduled.

"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused," the airline said in a statement. "We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had warned the 5G service could interfere with some sensitive equipment on board certain aircraft such as radio altimeters, which measure the plane's distance from the ground. That instrument is especially crucial for low-visibility landings, which are common during winter snowstorms and other types of weather.

Airlines had warned that the safety concerns would force them to cancel flights and repeatedly urged the White House to step in.

Some U.S. airlines were planning to cancel flights as early as Tuesday before the deal with AT&T and Verizon but were still reviewing the latest rules.